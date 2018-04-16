Heavy delays near I-65/I-85 interchange after crash

Motorists traveling near Interstate 65 to Interstate 85 interchange may experience delays after what appears to have been a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

According to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash appears to have happened just after the interchange onto I-85 northbound. Traffic in the area is heavily delayed.

Cameras show the far left lane is open at this time and emergency officials are on the scene.

We are working to get additional details and will continue to update this story with the latest traffic information.

