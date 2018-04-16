2 shootings leave three injured in Troy

Troy police are investigating two shootings that took place early Saturday morning.

Troy police responded to the first shooting around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Love Street. When officers arrived at the scene they were not able to locate a victim but did find multiple shell casings and additional evidence that someone had been injured.

At 2:10 a.m. officers were notified that two men were being treated at a Troy hospital for gunshot wounds that seemed to coincide with their investigation.

At the hospital, officers found two 21-year-old men being treated for gunshot wounds. One victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and had to be transported to a Dothan hospital, his injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

While investigating this case, officers were called to another shooting at North Knox Street and John Lewis Drive just after 3 a.m. Officers again found shell casings and evidence that someone had been injured, but no victim.

Around 3:17 a.m. a 22-year-old man arrived at an emergency room with a non-life-threatening injury below his waist. Officers believe this man had involvement in the shooting.

Both crime scenes are being investigated, anyone with information should contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500. If you would like to stay anonymous you can call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.