Montgomery Zoo to hold election for name of baby Pgymy Hippo - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Zoo to hold election for name of baby Pgymy Hippo

Montgomery's baby hippo. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Montgomery's baby hippo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The naming suggestion period has ended, and three names are now in the running for the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum’s baby Pygmy hippo.

According to Zoo officials, the public was asked to submit names to the zoo’s Facebook page in the comments section. After looking through the suggestions, Blue was quickly decided to be the public favorite. Zookeepers also submitted the name Levi while city staff suggested Al.

The Zoo is now inviting the public to participate in the voting process. In the spirit of election year, each of the three names will be represented by a fictional political party. The parties will have “campaign ads” that will run through April on social media.

Voting will take place from on Tuesday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., online at the zoo’s website, on the zoo’s Facebook page and in person at the Montgomery Zoo Gift Shop.

More information about the significance of the names, their “platform” and the Pygmy hippos can be found at the zoo’s website.

