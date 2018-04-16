Alex City students make video warning 'Think Before You Drink'

It’s prom season and for many high school students, that means dressing up and dancing the night away. Some take the celebration too far and end up underage drinking.

For students at Benjamin Russell High School’s media class, underage drinking and its dangers were the focus of this year’s PSA, “Think Before You Drink”.

Laura Burroughs, BRHS media advisor, says the students have produced several award-winning PSA’s over the years that deal with a variety of issues ranging from teen pregnancy to boating safety.

For 2018, the class was approached by Student Resource Officer Brian Ray about creating a PSA that raises awareness about the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.

Burroughs says the students felt that a prom situation with alcohol would be most relevant to their peers.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Students and parents are having important conversations after watching it,” Burroughs said. “That's all we want -- is for the message to get out there and for families to have those heart-to-heart talks about making good decisions.”

For filming, the students received special help from the Alexander City police and fire departments, as well as Henderson Towing.

Burroughs says the students handled all of the filming and editing for the project.

“The students involved are committed to standing behind their message and have remarked at how much the gravity of what could happen hit them during filming,” Burroughs said. “I feel like they've learned valuable lessons and are seeing how important it is to try to make a difference. Our school focuses on what we call the eight C's of learning: creativity, collaboration, call to leadership, computer savvy, communication, critical thinking, character and community and school service. The students in BRHS Media engaged in each one of these during this project,”

BRHS Media's production crew includes Gracie Kelley, Cameron Tolbert, Michael Morris, Hannah Henderson, Brittany Bentley, Nathan Hammond, Savanna Chappell, Lili Gonzales, Kalysa Passamore, Jakeithia Edwards, Ethan McDaniel, Destiny Moore, Brantley Goodwin, Philip Hadaway and Nathan Nolen. Makeup artists are Paris Burdick and Ivey Riddle.

