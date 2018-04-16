Man dead after interrupting burglary at Macon County home

The hallway where the victim was shot and killed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Macon County man is dead after going to check on his father’s home over the weekend. He apparently interrupted a burglary at the residence.

A struggle took place before the suspect or suspects shot and killed 35-year-old Ennon Hayden, Jr. in the hallway, according to Macon County authorities.

The homicide happened Friday night on County Road 13, located off Highway 80 East.

Photos from the scene show a hole in the wall in the hallway approximately a foot above the floor.

So far there’ve been no arrests in the case.

