ALEA: 4 killed in separate crashes within 48 hours

Troopers are investigating four fatal crashes that all happened within 48 hours of each other in south Alabama.

According to Capt. Tracy D. Nelson, the crashes happened between Saturday night and Monday morning.

The first crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, just two miles east of Shorterville. Johnny Michael Bolt, 66, of Shorterville, was killed when the 2001 Ford F-250 he was driving failed to make a turn, left the roadway and overturned. Bolt was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Nelson, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m., seven miles south of Highland Home on AL 97. Nelson says Reginald Bernard Howard, 52, of Selma, was killed when the 1987 Chevrolet truck he was driving struck a tree in the roadway. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Tyrome Butler, 46, also of Selma, was transported to Baptist South in Montgomery for treatment. Bad weather appears to have been a factor.

The third crash happened Sunday around 5:55 a.m., seven miles south of Highland Home on AL 97. Nelson says Dillion Alexander Roberts, 26, of Elba, was killed when the 2000 Ford Expedition he was driving struck a tree in the roadway. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. Although circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, preliminary investigation indicated bad weather was a factor.

Troopers say the second and third fatal crashes happened at the same location minutes apart, making them separate crashes.

The fourth crash happened Monday around 7:20 a.m., four miles east of Dothan on U.S. 84 at the intersection of Sage Road. Seaby Gene Bass, 79, of Ashford, was critically injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry, Nelson says. Bass was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Camry, Priscilla Marie Powell, 56 of Ashford, was transported for treatment of her injuries. Troopers are continuing to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.