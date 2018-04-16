Armed robbery suspect may have robbed 2 more stores

A suspect in an armed robbery in Troy is wanted in several jurisdictions. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

A suspect wanted in six jurisdictions on armed robbery charges may have struck again.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, a suspect wanted for armed robberies in Troy, Auburn, Brundidge, Lanett, Roanoke and Opelika has possibly committed another armed robbery in Opelika, as well as one in Titus.

The suspect possibly robbed the convenience store in Opelika on Friday and a convenience store in Titus on Sunday.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, black gloves, a black jacket with a hood, and a dark bandanna over most of his face. No injuries have been reported in any of the robberies, but the suspect is considered dangerous.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for the suspect's identity and arrest. Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online.

