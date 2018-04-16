DOJ: Alabama can have custody of pipe bomber for execution

A Macon County man is dead after going to check on his father’s home over the weekend. He apparently interrupted a burglary at the residence.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the U.S. will give Alabama full custody of a convicted package bomber who killed a federal judge so the state can execute him on Thursday.More >>
A suspect wanted in six jurisdictions on armed robbery charges has struck again.More >>
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in armed robberies in six jurisdictions.More >>
Tommy Lloyd Keene, 40, has been charged with third-degree robbery. Keene allegedly robbed a bank located in the 2700 block of Zelda Road.More >>
Police say a suspect is cooperating in the investigation of a Saturday shooting in Troy that left one dead and another injured.More >>
A simple traffic stop of a Montgomery man Wednesday eventually led to his arrest, multiple charges filed and the discovery of stolen property across south Alabama counties, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
A five-year-old black lab named Willow found herself the center of attention Friday for her special ability to ease the stress of children and adult victims of crime.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice says it has arrested seven men suspected of trafficking cocaine and marijuana, mostly in the Montgomery area.More >>
