Wilcox County man convicted of murder, arson - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Wilmore Wiggins. (Source: Wilcox County District Attorney) Wilmore Wiggins. (Source: Wilcox County District Attorney)
WILCOX COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A Wilcox County man has been convicted of capital murder and arson by a Wilcox County jury. 

According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the trial for Wilmore Wiggins lasted a week and the jury deliberated for three hours before handing down the verdict. Wiggins was convicted of killing 58-year-old Patricia "Trish" Nickelson with blunt force trauma and later burning her corpse in his home. 

Wiggins was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. 

"Wilmore is a cold blooded killer who will never hit the streets again," Jackson said. "The family and community are relieved that this criminal will never terrorize Wilcox County again."

Wiggins was indicted on murder and abuse of a corpse charges in December 2014. On July 27, 2014, authorities responded to his home on Morgan Road in Camden, where he was standing outside saying Nickelson was still inside. He was held on unrelated charges, then officially charged with murder in November 2014. 

