Alabama columnist, Post's Moore stories win Pulitzers - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama columnist, Post's Moore stories win Pulitzers

John Archibald (Source: AL.com) John Archibald (Source: AL.com)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama columnist has won a Pulitzer Prize, and so did The Washington Post for its stories uncovering the past of Republican Roy Moore during Alabama's U.S. Senate campaign last year.

John Archibald of the Alabama Media Group was awarded journalism's highest honor for commentary on Monday.

The citation recognizes Archibald for "lyrical and courageous commentary that is rooted in Alabama but has a national resonance in scrutinizing corrupt politicians, championing the rights of women and calling out hypocrisy."

The Post won a Pulitzer for investigative reporting for its stories revealing allegations that Moore pursued teenage girls sexually decades ago while he was in his 30s in Gadsden.

The stories upended a race that ended with Doug Jones being the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in decades.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:43:06 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>

  • Amanda: Another chilly night, then we start to warm up!

    Amanda: Another chilly night, then we start to warm up!

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:31:48 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    After a busy weather weekend, we're putting our foot on the brake with regard to active weather.

    More >>

    After a busy weather weekend, we're putting our foot on the brake with regard to active weather.

    More >>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:31:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly