LEAD Academy to hold informational meeting Monday night

Officials with LEAD Academy, Montgomery's first approved charter school, will hold an informational meeting Monday evening at the building it has secured on the Eastern Boulevard.

The meeting, for those interested in learning more about the charter school, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the facility at 2897 Eastern Boulevard.

Though there are legal hurdles to cross due to a lawsuit, LEAD Academy says it expects to be up and running for the start of the new school year in September.

A registration interest form for students will be on the school's website in the coming weeks.

