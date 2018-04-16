Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Birmingham - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Birmingham

Miss Alabama, Deidre Downs, reacts after winning the Miss America competition, Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept 19, 2004. (Source: AP Images) Miss Alabama, Deidre Downs, reacts after winning the Miss America competition, Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept 19, 2004. (Source: AP Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -

Deidre Downs Gunn, Miss Alabama 2004 who later wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.

Downs Gunn married Abbott Jones, an attorney and writer, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Downs Gunn's 8-year-old son gave her away and acted as her best man for the wedding.

Since winning the Miss America title, Downs Gunn has become a board-certified OB/GYN in Birmingham. The couple used the social media hashtag #DrandMrsAmerica, a nod to her current and former career accomplishments, the magazine reported.

Downs Gunn is one of just three Miss Alabama winners to go on to become Miss America and is the latest to accomplish that goal. Previous winners included Heather Whitestone in 1994 and Yolanda Betbeze in 1950.

Downs Gunn holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Miss America in the pageant's history, wearing the crown in three calendar years due to a four-month delay by the pageant to crown the 2006 winner. Her platform was based on curing childhood cancer.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

