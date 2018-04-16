Enterprise Board of Education meeting to discuss high school expansion

Enterprise High School has roughly 2,200 students enrolled. Student enrollment has increased by 200 – 300 students over the last four to six years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Enterprise High School is looking to expand its campus to accommodate its teachers, growing student population, and offer more academic programs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Monday night, the school board will meet to discuss officially taking back the College Street Elementary School building from the city.

The goal is to use that building to house some of the career and technical classes currently taught at the high school – freeing up space at the main campus.

“When the building was built, Enterprise High was only 10th - 12th. A few years back, we added a 9th grade. Once we did that, space really became tight,” said Principal Brent Harrison.

Some of the programs that could move include the engineering, health science, and print media programs. The school also hopes to use the building to house new programs like plumbing, electrical, and masonry.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but every time you add 18 students, that’s another teacher unit,” said Harrison.

With growing numbers – they don’t have the capacity to hire many new teachers.

“If we hire one, two more teachers, we would not be able to move forward and hire anybody else because of the space,” said Harrison.

Not just that – they don’t have enough space for the teachers they do have. Right now, the school has ten teachers with no permanent classroom. They teach out of other teachers’ classrooms.

“It’s a nightmare for the teacher who doesn’t have a room,” said Harrison. “But for the teacher they’re floating into you’re taking away from that teacher being able to plan or set up.”

If the school is able to expand into the College Street building it will free up ten classrooms for those teachers to use.

Monday night’s meeting is expected to make the building transfer official.

“They’ll just put the final stamp or seal of approval and tomorrow morning we’ll get started getting it all going,” said Harrison.

The city is expected to pay to have some repairs on the College Street building. The hope is to have the building ready for classes next year. The building is about two miles away from campus. Students would be bused to the building for classes or drive their own vehicles.

