1 killed in fire at Montgomery home

One person is dead after a fire in Montgomery Monday evening.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Sgt. OJ Whiting, a call came in at around 6:05 p.m. about a fire in the 20 block of North California Street. After arriving, crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic area of the single story building. While trying to get to the attic, crews encountered heavy fire and a lot of debris as the blaze rapidly progressed. It took fire crews 25 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Bystanders told crews there was possibly a victim inside the home. The crews managed to rescue a small dog, which was revived after receiving oxygen, and moments later they found a victim, a man possibly in his sixties.

After assessing him, medics saw no signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene. Whiting said the fire started from an outdoor grill.

The home sustained extensive damage. MFR is investigating.

