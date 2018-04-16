Homicide investigation opened after man found dead in Elmore County

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his garage.

The unidentified 55-year-old victim was found deceased with possible head trauma, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said sometime during the day, someone entered the garage on Fern Road in the Holtville Community, where the victim was working.

Franklin said the call about the homicide came in at around 5:40 p.m., but the time of death is unknown.

