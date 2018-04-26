1 arrested in connection to April 16 Holtville homicide

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to an April 16 homicide in Holtville.
Sheriff Bill Franklin says his deputies took 56-year-old North Elmore resident Ephram Brown into custody shortly before 6 p.m.
Franklin said Brown is being charged with one count of murder. He'll be taken to the Elmore County Detention Facility where he'll be held on a $50,000 cash bond.
The arrest stems from the death of 55-year-old Tony Carr, who was shot at least twice in the head with a handgun in his garage.
Franklin did not offer any information on a possible motive when he confirmed the arrest.
Shortly after the discovery of the body, the sheriff said there didn't appear to be any signs of a struggle and that whoever killed Carr "was familiar" to him.
Carr worked out of the garage where he was gunned down.
"It was very common, they said, for him to keep the rollup doors open," Franklin explained on April 17. of Carr's garage where he repaired vehicles during the day. "The rollup doors were down and the side door that you go in and out was locked. I don't know if it was done after the fact, I just don't know. I don't know if he was held at gunpoint and then the rounds were fired, but we are going to find out."
