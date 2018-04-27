Bailey has busy week, meets owner of Pursell Farms

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was a very important week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey.
Service Dogs Alabama held its first annual Sporting Day fundraiser at Pursell Farms in Sylacauga and, of course, Bailey was there. She had the important job of greeting the participants as they registered for the golfing and shooting tournaments.
Bailey got several comments on her good behavior and how pretty she was. People asked about her training and what type of service dog she would be. After registration was over, Bailey went to the Farmlinks Clubhouse to help take picnic lunches to the golfers. She experienced her first golf cart ride and she really enjoyed it.
All of the staff at Pursell Farms loved her and wanted to give her some love. Bailey enjoyed seeing the other service dogs that were there and learning more about what she will become when she is finished with her training.
Bailey's favorite event of the day was getting to meet Jimmy Pursell, 87-years-old and the owner of Pursell Farms.
"Thank you so much for bringing Bailey to meet me. She looks just like my dog I used to have. She is so sweet and is going to be a guardian angel for someone", Pursell said.
Service Dogs Alabama also hosted a private party at Hans Luquire's venue Thursday evening featuring country music singer, Raye Johnston, and The Gate Band. Bailey helped greet people as they came in and got to experience being in a large, loud crowd with a live band playing; Bailey was calm and relaxed. It did not bother her a bit.
Bailey was introduced on stage as the WSFA 12 News puppy and service dog in training. She loved being the center of attention. However, after a few hours of socializing, Bailey had to find a place to rest and nap for a while.
Bailey had a busy week this week and enjoyed a relaxing weekend playing in the backyard. Check back next week to see where she has been and what she has done.
