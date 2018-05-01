Bailey takes a week off, gets spayed

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey believes in the importance of spaying and neutering your pets to prevent homeless animals.
On Monday, she went to see her favorite veterinarian, Dr. Cade Armstrong of Montgomery Veterinary Associates to be spayed
Armstong said, "Bailey did fine in surgery. Everything looks great and she should make a full recovery,"
Bailey stayed most of the day at the vet clinic and was able to go home that afternoon.
Because of her surgery, Bailey was told to take the week off and not go into public. This enabled her to make a full recovery. She spent the week enjoying long naps on her bed and taking it easy. Sunbathing in the backyard was good therapy for her.
Bailey is doing great and is back to her normal self. She is looking forward to a big week ahead back on the job, so be sure to check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done!
