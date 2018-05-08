Bailey meets Gov. Ivey, Montgomery County DA Daryl Bailey

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After a week off of recovering from her surgery, Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey was back to work this week. She made a full recovery and is her normal, busy self.
It was a very important week for Bailey. On Monday, she went to the capitol and met Gov. Kay Ivey. Bailey was so excited to meet someone so important to the State of Alabama.
Ivey said, "It is a pleasure to meet Bailey. She is so sweet and very well mannered. Thank you Service Dogs Alabama for brightening my day by bringing her to meet me". Bailey was also able to meet several of the governor's staff members. Everyone loved Bailey and complimented her on how well mannered she was.
On Wednesday, Bailey made a trip to District Attorney Daryl Bailey's office. She wanted to meet someone that has the same name she does. Everyone in the office loved Bailey and wanted her to be their office dog.
Bailey said, "Bailey is going to make an excellent service dog for someone. She is so calm and relaxed. She can come back to our office anytime,"
On Sunday, Bailey attended another training class at the Service Dogs Alabama Guice Slawson Training Center. She is doing really well with her training but still has a few more things to work on before leaving for the prison next week. In her spare time, she loves to play fetch in the backyard, go for walks with her friend Dallas and take long naps.
Bailey has another big week ahead of her so be sure to check back next week to see where she has been and what she has done.
