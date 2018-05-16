Bailey enjoys Biscuits Baseball, says goodbye to station friends

On Monday, she attended her very first Biscuits Baseball game at Riverwalk Stadium. There were a lot of first experiences for her at the game. Walking in the large crowds, loud noises on the field and little children running towards her, were all new things for Bailey to experience. Despite all of these new and potentially scary things for the young puppy, Bailey remained calm and focused on her job. She loved getting to meet so many new people who wanted to know all about her journey. Big Moe was so impressed with how well she was doing with her training, he was speechless.