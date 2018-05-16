Bailey enjoys Biscuits Baseball, says goodbye to station friends

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It has been a very eventful week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey.
On Monday, she attended her very first Biscuits Baseball game at Riverwalk Stadium. There were a lot of first experiences for her at the game. Walking in the large crowds, loud noises on the field and little children running towards her, were all new things for Bailey to experience. Despite all of these new and potentially scary things for the young puppy, Bailey remained calm and focused on her job. She loved getting to meet so many new people who wanted to know all about her journey. Big Moe was so impressed with how well she was doing with her training, he was speechless.
On Tuesday, it was back to see her friends at WSFA for her monthly update on TV. Bailey had big news to share with everyone that she is leaving for the prison to start her next phase of training next week. All the staff at WSFA was sad that this was the last time they would see her for a while, but they know she has great things ahead of her and will be back soon!
The weather has been a little warm lately so Bailey decided to join in on the WSFA pool party at the Bell Road YMCA on Friday. She had a great time watching some of the WSFA news staff compete in ducky races and pool rock climbing.
Meteorologist Amanda Curran said, "I am going to be so sad to see Bailey leave but I know she is going to do great in her next phase of training. She is such a good dog".
Bailey ended her week meeting and greeting puppy raiser volunteers at the Service Dogs Alabama Guice Slawson Training Complex. She met many new friends and was able to show the new lab puppies how a service dog puppy in training acts. Bailey also was evaluated by the head trainer and was given tips on things to work on.
Head Trainer of Service Dogs Alabama Ashley Taylor said, "Bailey is doing good and is on track for where she needs to be at this point".
It was a fun and busy week for Bailey. Be sure to check back next week to see where she has been and what she has done
