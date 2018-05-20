19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Dothan - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Dothan

Christian Mullins, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the stomach, Dothan police report. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Christian Mullins, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the stomach, Dothan police report. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

A Dothan man died Sunday morning after an accidental shooting Saturday. 

According to the Dothan Police Department, Christian Mullins, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Originally, police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Baker Trace on a report of a firearm assault by an unknown assailant. 

However, officers determined that wasn't true, and DPD says they learned Mullins was accidentally shot by his friend, 20-year-old Fisher Shipes. Shipes was taken to the department for questioning before he was arrested for filing a false police report and an unrelated warrant. 

Mullins was taken to a hospital and was listed as in critical condition, but just after midnight he died. 

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges may be filed. 

    

