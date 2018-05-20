19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Dothan

A Dothan man died Sunday morning after an accidental shooting Saturday.

According to the Dothan Police Department, Christian Mullins, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Originally, police were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Baker Trace on a report of a firearm assault by an unknown assailant.

However, officers determined that wasn't true, and DPD says they learned Mullins was accidentally shot by his friend, 20-year-old Fisher Shipes. Shipes was taken to the department for questioning before he was arrested for filing a false police report and an unrelated warrant.

Mullins was taken to a hospital and was listed as in critical condition, but just after midnight he died.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges may be filed.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.