Family still searching for missing Montgomery man with medical issues

Santonio Daniels. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Santonio Daniels. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Family members and the Montgomery Police Department are still looking for a man who went missing more than a month ago. 

Santonio Daniels was last seen on April 2 at his home in the 700 block of Coliseum Boulevard. His mother said he left the home in an unknown direction at around 7 p.m. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. 

Daniels' mother said her son has mental issues and has not been taking his medications. 

Anyone with information about Daniels' whereabouts should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app. 

