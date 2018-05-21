Gov. Ivey to sign Jamari Terrell Williams Student Harassment Act - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Gov. Ivey to sign Jamari Terrell Williams Student Harassment Act

Gov. Kay Ivey will sign the Student Harassment Act Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News) Gov. Kay Ivey will sign the Student Harassment Act Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey will sign the new Jamari Terrell Williams Student Harassment Act Monday. It’s named after a 10-year-old boy from Montgomery who committed suicide.

The Jamari Terrell Williams Student Harassment Act places certain responsibilities on the Board of education to make sure cyberbullying and bullying will not be tolerated on or off campus or online. It expands the current statute to prevent student against student harassment, intimidation, violence, and threats of violence to students off campus as well. It also specifically includes cyberbullying in the definition of harassment.

Learn more about the Jamari Terrell Williams Foundation by clicking this link.

The legislation is named after a Montgomery 5th grader who took his own life after he was bullied. His mother has started a foundation to work with City officials, schools, churches, and other organizations to put an end to bullying and prevent suicide in children and young adults. 

