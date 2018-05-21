Old Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry open after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Old Atlanta Highway at Wares Ferry open after crash

Part of Old Montgomery Highway is closed after a crash (Source: WSFA 12 News) Part of Old Montgomery Highway is closed after a crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)
One person was injured during the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News) One person was injured during the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Part of Old Atlanta Highway is back open Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Old Atlanta Highway near Wares Ferry Road.

One person was injured during the crash and transported to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of the person's injuries is not known.

Emergency crews remained at the scene working to clear the roadway.

No word on what may have caused the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

