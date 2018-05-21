FIRST ALERT: Wet workweek and tracking the tropics

First Alert - Tracking (Potential) Tropical Development: Whether or not a tropical system develops, most models continue to show much of the southeast seeing some kind of disruptive weather in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Consider this your First Alert heads up; we will be watching closely and continue to send out updates when new information is available. As of right now, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives this system a limited (20%) chance of turning into something within the next 5 days. A new update from NHC will be available later tonight, and if anything changes in the meantime we will update the forecast accordingly.

But it's Monday and the holiday weekend is still several days away! Don't put your umbrella away just yet... our wetter pattern continues this week with plenty of moisture streaming into Alabama.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely, mainly into the afternoon and evening. That's on top of the scattered showers we'll see this morning. The increased coverage will help limit afternoon temperatures. We expect highs into the lower 80s.

The entire workweek will feature a continues chance of daily downpours as highs gradually kick back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

