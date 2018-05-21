Experts: Spring cleaning should extend to your car

you might be forgetting about another place where you spend plenty of time (Source: Pixabay Images)

When you think of spring cleaning, your first thought is probably your house but you might be forgetting about another place where you spend plenty of time, your car!

Gym equipment, shopping carts and every germ you touch in public goes into your car before you ever get home.

Professor Kevin Garey from the University of Houston is an expert on infectious diseases. He says the number one offender is car seats!

"Imagine compounding everything with a car seat because how often do you actually remove the car seat, clean well and bring it back again. For many parents, even including myself, you can say never," said Garey.

Carey also said, "I'd specifically be looking for C-Diff because that can cause disease in vulnerable people, the elderly, people recently hospitalized, with antibiotics, these types of persons,"

Other common bacteria like E-coli and staph may also be present.

"So you might be taking a wipe here every now and then, but you're likely not wiping in between the crevices where dirt can also be which would also be nice food for the bacteria," Garey said.

It is true that exposure to germs is good for most of us although people who suffer from allergies, with what you're bringing in from the A/C, that's probably not so good in your car.

