20-year-old charged after friend dies in Dothan shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

20-year-old charged after friend dies in Dothan shooting

Fisher Shipes (Source: Dothan Police Department) Fisher Shipes (Source: Dothan Police Department)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

A 20-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after an accidental shooting in Dothan.

According to Dothan Police, Fisher Shipes is charged with one count of manslaughter following the shooting which happened on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a home in the 2100 block of Baker Trace. When they arrived they found Christian Mullins, 19, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shipes first told police that Mullins has been shot by an unknown assailant who had come into the home and fled the scene.

Officers later determined the story was misleading and learned that Mullin’s wound was caused by Shipes.

During questioning at the police department, it was determined that Shipes, while consuming an alcoholic beverage, took possession of an unfamiliar shotgun which he thought was unloaded. Shipes then pointed the shotgun at Mullins and pulled the trigger.

Mullins was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery but died a short time later.

Shipes was taken to the Houston County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:42:34 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    More >>

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    More >>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:42:28 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    More >>

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    More >>

  • Wife's death in TX school shooting leads to outpouring of support for ill husband

    Wife's death in TX school shooting leads to outpouring of support for ill husband

    Monday, May 21 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:17:41 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:36:06 GMT

    A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.

    More >>

    A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly