20-year-old charged after friend dies in Dothan shooting

A 20-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after an accidental shooting in Dothan.

According to Dothan Police, Fisher Shipes is charged with one count of manslaughter following the shooting which happened on Saturday.

Police say they were called to a home in the 2100 block of Baker Trace. When they arrived they found Christian Mullins, 19, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Shipes first told police that Mullins has been shot by an unknown assailant who had come into the home and fled the scene.

Officers later determined the story was misleading and learned that Mullin’s wound was caused by Shipes.

During questioning at the police department, it was determined that Shipes, while consuming an alcoholic beverage, took possession of an unfamiliar shotgun which he thought was unloaded. Shipes then pointed the shotgun at Mullins and pulled the trigger.

Mullins was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery but died a short time later.

Shipes was taken to the Houston County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

