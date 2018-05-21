2 facing fines after shocking fish in Dallas County

Electrofishing is punishable with fines up to $2,000 (Source: Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)

Two suspects are facing fines after officials with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division caught them electrofishing.

According to the ALWFFD, the two suspects were apprehended Sunday for shocking fish on the Cahaba River in Dallas County.

Along with the electrofishing violation, the suspects were also issued tickets for no PFDs and no vessel license in possession of the boat operator.

ALWFFD officials say violations for electrofishing are punishable by fines ranging from $500 to $2,000.

