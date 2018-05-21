Monday marks last day for June 5 primary voter register

Those looking to make their voices heard in Alabama's upcoming June 5 primaries need to make sure they're registered by the end of the day Monday.

May 21 is the final day to register in order to vote on June 5.

There are several ways to register, including a visit to your county's board of registrars office or through online at the Alabama Secretary of State's website, HERE.

Those looking to vote absentee have until May 31 to apply for a ballot. That ballot must be postmarked by June 4.

