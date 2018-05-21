House heavily damaged in Montgomery fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

House heavily damaged in Montgomery fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A home on Montgomery's Elm Avenuee was heavily damaged after a fire started Sunday, according to the Montgomery Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Elm Avenu where they found a single story house well involved with flames. Elm Avenue is located off Dalraida Road and Atlanta Highway.

Crews quickly put out the fire that was exposing the house next door then turned their attention to the main blaze.

When the flames were out, crews confirmed the residents had made it out safely and there were no injuries to any citizens or firefighters.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

