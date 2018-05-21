Florida's largest power company is getting a lot bigger

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Florida's largest power company is getting bigger.

NextEra Energy announced Monday it has reached a $6.475 billion deal with Atlanta-based Southern Company to purchase Gulf Power as well as Florida City Gas and ownership interests the utility has in two natural gas plants operating in Florida.

NextEra Energy is the parent company of Florida Power & Light, the state's largest utility which has nearly 5 million customers.

Gulf Power is the main electric utility company in northwest Florida and has 450,000 customers located in eight counties. Florida City Gas serves approximately 110,000 residential and commercial natural-gas customers in Miami-Dade, Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River counties

NextEra Energy said it expects to complete the acquisition of Florida City Gas later this year and Gulf Power in the first half of 2019.

