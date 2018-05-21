10-year-old's book inspiring others who experience loss

She hopes to inspire others going through loss (Source: WSFA 12 News)

One Alabama middle school student is inspiring readers to use their memories to deal with the sadness of losing a loved one.

On Monday, Savannah Lynn Williams, 10, held a book signing for her book, Rainbow Tears of Joy. The book was written after the death of William’s grandfather in 2016.

The young author says the book is about remembering the good times when we lose the ones we love and getting through the sadness. She hopes it can help others going through the same situation by sharing how memories can make a difference.

“It is okay and natural to be sad and shed tears but happy memories can always shine through the rainbow,” Williams said.

Williams’ cousin, Mobile 11th grader Ibraheem As-Salafee, illustrated the book.

Millbrook Middle School also honored Williams for her work on the book during the school’s Honor’s program.

Williams is enrolled in enrichment classes at school and writes for her intermediate school’s newspaper. She also enjoys being a choir member, dance team member and a part of the school’s pep squad.

