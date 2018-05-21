Alabama boy drowns in rough surf along Florida's Gulf Coast - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama boy drowns in rough surf along Florida's Gulf Coast

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 5-year-old Alabama boy died after getting caught up in rough surf on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The News Herald reports Christian Doyle of Dothan, Alabama, was one of three swimmers pulled from the water off Panama City Beach on Saturday evening. Officials say single red surf warning signs were flying at the time, notifying beachgoers of the poor conditions.

Panama City Beach fire rescue crews and a bystander performed CPR on the boy, but he died a short time later at a hospital.

The conditions of the other two swimmers, who were also from Dothan, were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:44:29 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    More >>

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    More >>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:42:34 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    More >>

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    More >>

  • Wife's death in TX school shooting leads to outpouring of support for ill husband

    Wife's death in TX school shooting leads to outpouring of support for ill husband

    Monday, May 21 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:17:41 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-21 20:36:06 GMT

    A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.

    More >>

    A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly