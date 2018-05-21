Delays on Taylor Road due to overturned 18-wheeler - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Delays on Taylor Road due to overturned 18-wheeler

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is delayed on Taylor Road between Interstate 85 and Vaughn Road due to a crash.

According to MPD there is a two-vehicle crash near Halcyon Park involving an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler overturned, and the southbound lanes of Taylor Road are closed while it's removed.

There were no injuries, according to MPD. 

