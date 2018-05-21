Photo released of Montgomery car theft suspect

The vehicle in the February theft has since been recovered. (Source: Crimestoppers)

A suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Montgomery.

Montgomery investigators have released photos of the suspect and the vehicle that was taken. The theft happened in the 5700 block of Kyser Court on Feb. 16. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Investigators say the suspect used the name James and hired a tow truck to move the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.

