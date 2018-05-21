Photo released of Montgomery car theft suspect

A suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Montgomery. Montgomery investigators have released photos of the suspect and the vehicle that was taken.More >>
A suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Montgomery. Montgomery investigators have released photos of the suspect and the vehicle that was taken.More >>
"Operation Step Up" is in full effect around the city of Birmingham to try and reduce crime. Now, Mayor Randall Woodfin is calling on the church community to step up as well.More >>
"Operation Step Up" is in full effect around the city of Birmingham to try and reduce crime. Now, Mayor Randall Woodfin is calling on the church community to step up as well.More >>
Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with over 40 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.More >>
Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with over 40 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.More >>
A man has been convicted in the shooting death of a teenage girl at Selma High School in 2013, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.More >>
A man has been convicted in the shooting death of a teenage girl at Selma High School in 2013, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.More >>
Three suspects who were the focus of a CrimeStoppers segment for stealing a $1000 cell phone from the T-Mobile store in Prattville have been linked to a string of thefts out of Troy.More >>
Three suspects who were the focus of a CrimeStoppers segment for stealing a $1000 cell phone from the T-Mobile store in Prattville have been linked to a string of thefts out of Troy.More >>
The arrest of a Selma city councilman on a charge of public lewdness for allegedly urinating in public has prompted calls for the resignation of the city's police chief,More >>
The arrest of a Selma city councilman on a charge of public lewdness for allegedly urinating in public has prompted calls for the resignation of the city's police chief,More >>
A 27-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly biting a Montgomery police officer, according to court documents.More >>
A 27-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly biting a Montgomery police officer, according to court documents.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
Auburn police arrested a man Wednesday on car burglary and theft warrants.More >>
Auburn police arrested a man Wednesday on car burglary and theft warrants.More >>
Two people have been transported to Montgomery area hospitals after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Burgwyn Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Two people have been transported to Montgomery area hospitals after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Burgwyn Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>