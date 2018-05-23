Bailey says goodbye, heads to FL for training

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This was a week of saying goodbye to her many friends for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey. She started the week by visiting her Border Collie friends, Lexi and Jill on the farm. They had a great time playing and fetching tennis balls together.
Bailey has been working very hard this week preparing for her next big step to becoming a service dog. She leaves Thursday for Tallahassee, FL for the woman's prison. She has very big things ahead of her. This next step in her training will determine what type of service dog she will become.
The TV show Time of Your Life featured Service Dogs Alabama on their show and invited Bailey to come. Of course, Bailey stole the show with her wonderful manners and personality.
Jack Galassini, the host of Time of Your Life, said, "We are so glad to have Bailey on our show. She is so beautiful and sweet. She is going to be a great service dog".
Afterward, Bailey appeared for a short segment on Alabama Live. She was able to say not goodbye, but see you later to her friends at WSFA. She toured the studio once again to visit the newsroom staff.
Before leaving for Tallahassee, Bailey has to have a microchip and be up to date with her kennel cough vaccine. Of course, she went to see her favorite veterinarian at Montgomery Veterinary Associates to get these things done.
Even though she is leaving, Bailey is still meeting new friends at WSFA. Wednesday she had her first appearance on WSFA 12 News First at Four. Everyone was happy they got to see Bailey before she left.
Be sure to check back soon for updates on how Bailey is progressing with her training.
