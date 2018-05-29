Suspect charged in Montgomery double homicide

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department, Tommie McCall, 31, turned himself in on Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A Montgomery man has been charged with murder and capital murder in the shooting deaths of two victims found Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police Department, Tommie McCall, 31, turned himself in on Monday and was placed into the Montgomery City Jail on unrelated charges with a hold for the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He will be held without bond.

The victims, 25-year-old Shanika King and 23-year-old Nicholas Lewis, were found dead in the 4100 block of Williams Street around 6 a.m. Monday. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the scene, where they found the two victims with fatal gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

