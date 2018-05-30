Amanda: Monitoring flooding concerns, then drying out soon

Hard to believe that even from hundreds of miles away, what is left of Subtropical Depression Alberto is still influencing our weather here in Alabama!

Earlier, heavy pockets of rain caused life-threatening flash flooding across several of our central Alabama counties; the worst of the wet weather impacted Marion and Clanton with localized measurements of 6-8" rainfall just falling today. While conditions in the sky have improved, many roads are still considered impassable due to flood waters.

As we head into the evening, there doesn't look to be too much redevelopment of any showers and storms. Our atmosphere has become mostly stable after this morning's active weather; coverage of rain will favor many spots remaining dry, but an isolated pop-up or two on radar isn't out of the question.

By Thursday, our next system will be waiting to move into the area. This frontal boundary likely stall out near the Tennessee/Kentucky border, but ahead of it there will be some scattered activity. With a decent amount of instability and moisture level remaining high, it will be another afternoon of tracking showers and storms, but not for everyone.

As if we haven't seen enough activity to last a lifetime, more is potentially on the way. There is a low-end confidence in potential strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon; this threat could last into the weekend, but each day's forecast all depends on how much activity happened the afternoon/evening before. We'll watch it for sure and bring you updates often.

Once we head past the weekend and into early next week, our overall weather pattern doesn't chance much; sunshine looks to dominate and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s/low 90s with minimal shower activity expected (with the exception of a few pop-up storms).

