ALGOP tells Republican voters 'Don't vote Bonner'

The Alabama Republican party is urging Republican voters not to vote candidate Jim Bonner for public service commission in next week's primary.

The party's chairman, Terry Lathan, says the decision was made on Tuesday after a unanimous vote.

“Mr. Bonner's recent comments on his social media as well as radio shows are not condoned by the Alabama Republican party,” Lathan said. "We reject the egregious comments Mr. Bonner continues to spew,"

Lathan went on to say that the Alabama GOP candidate committee urges Republican voters to not vote for Bonner for the public service commission, place 1 on June 5.

The statement did not specify Bonner's alleged comments.

