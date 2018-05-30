Construction for Auburn's public safety complex underway

Demolition has already been completed, but construction is about to begin on Auburn's new public safety complex.

Wednesday Auburn city officials and public safety officers officially broke ground on the new public safety complex. The complex will be around 70,000 square feet and will house a new fire station, public safety administration, the police division, Auburn municipal court and city council chambers.

“Public Safety has gone for so many years with inadequate facilities as the community has continued to grow. All of you associated with Public Safety, I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know. We’ve got folks in closets and old jail sales in the police division, and judge it’s a little cramped over on your side. So a great great day as we move forward with a fantastic facility” says Auburn Mayor, Bill Ham Jr.

This project is the largest single expenditure in Auburn’s history and is expected to cost about $33 million and officials say that they hope to have people moved into the new building in 18 months.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.