Wetumpka, Montgomery gas station armed robberies may be connected

Montgomery and Wetumpka police are investigating multiple gas station robberies.

Investigators in both cities believe the same man might be responsible.

In Wetumpka, two gas stations were robbed Sunday. Between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. a man robbed the Shell Convenience Store at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Redland Road and the Red Eagle Chevron at the intersection of Highway 231 and Red Eagle Drive.

According to cashiers, the suspect was armed with a knife and club. Other witnesses told police he was dressed in a blue poncho or coat. He was last seen driving a silver four-door sedan.

Montgomery investigators are also searching for a man who robbed a gas station with a "club." Witnesses say the man went inside the convenience store in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road Tuesday and robbed the business of cash.

He was last seen driving a four-door silver sedan.

