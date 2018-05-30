Man, woman wanted for fraud in Shorter - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CrimeStoppers

Man, woman wanted for fraud in Shorter

Montgomery Police are searching for an unknown male and female couple linked to an investigation regarding credit card fraud. (Source: CrimeStoppers) Montgomery Police are searching for an unknown male and female couple linked to an investigation regarding credit card fraud. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
The couple used a victim's credit card in the Shorter area on April 23. (Source: CrimeStoppers) The couple used a victim's credit card in the Shorter area on April 23. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a man and woman linked to an investigation of credit card fraud.

According to CrimeStoppers, police are investigating the unlawful use of a victim's credit or debit card used in the Shorter area on April 23.

[CRIMESTOPPERS: Submit tips online here]

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers through the anonymous 24-hour hotline at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.  

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Top North Korean official, Pompeo meet to discuss summit

    Top North Korean official, Pompeo meet to discuss summit

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:45:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:27:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

    More >>

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

    More >>

  • Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:45:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:19:57 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

  • 2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening

    2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:48:38 GMT
    According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the victims were shot on Marie Foster Dr. at Keller Alley. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the victims were shot on Marie Foster Dr. at Keller Alley. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly