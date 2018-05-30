Man, woman wanted for fraud in Shorter

The couple used a victim's credit card in the Shorter area on April 23. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Montgomery Police are searching for an unknown male and female couple linked to an investigation regarding credit card fraud. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a man and woman linked to an investigation of credit card fraud.

According to CrimeStoppers, police are investigating the unlawful use of a victim's credit or debit card used in the Shorter area on April 23.

[CRIMESTOPPERS: Submit tips online here]

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers through the anonymous 24-hour hotline at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.

