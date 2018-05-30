MPS accreditation status changed to 'under review' - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPS accreditation status changed to 'under review'

By Morgan Young, Reporter
AdvancED presented its accreditation review report to the Montgomery County Board of Education Wednesday afternoon, during which time it announced the system's accreditation status has been changed to "under review."
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

AdvancED presented its accreditation review report to the Montgomery County Board of Education Wednesday afternoon, during which time it announced the system's accreditation status has been changed to "under review."

MPS is still accredited, but AdvancED said "we need to see progress." To be clear, the under review status is not the same as probation. However, Harrison said he learned in the last few days that AdvancED has made the decision to change its accreditation process by eliminating the probation status. He said under the new procedure, AdvancED will deem a system to either be fully accredited or accredited under review ahead of a monitoring review to check progress. Depending on the results of the monitoring review, a system will either receive full accreditation, remain accredited under review or lose accreditation, so accredited under review is the middle ground between being fully accredited and losing accreditation.

Montgomery Public Schools was rated in 31 areas on a scale ranging from needs improvement to exceeds expectations. The 31 performance standards fell into three categories: leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity. MPS ranked 'needs improvement' in 19 areas, 'emerging' in 11 area and 'meets expectations' in just one area. MPS was not ranked 'exceeds expectations' in any area. The only standard where MPS ranked 'meets expectations' fell under learning capacity.

Harrison said a six-member team from AdvancED gathered this data from a number of interviews, reviewing board meeting footage, visiting MPS schools to observe students and requesting documents from the system. This is the full report, complete with all of the rankings and all of the clear directive improvements suggested by AdvancED. 


 

A team from AdvancEd came to Montgomery for four days in late March to assess MPS for what’s called a special review. Over the past two months, the team has been using the information it gathered to create a detailed report of deficiencies and suggested corrections that cover three areas: leadership capacity, resource capacity and learning capacity.

[MORE: Special Report: Does MPS run the risk of losing its accreditation?]

According to Alabama’s State Director for AdvancED Dr. Andre Harrison, a team from the accrediting body will return in December for a monitoring review of how MPS has responded to the directives given. He said the system is looking for progress and that the system’s accreditation status depends on it. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

