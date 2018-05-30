Houston County's new juvenile court and court services facility - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Houston County's new juvenile court and court services facility complete

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Connect
In addition to providing more confidentiality for the juveniles, the new Court Services facility will also add more security for people who work in court services. (Source: WSFA 12 News) In addition to providing more confidentiality for the juveniles, the new Court Services facility will also add more security for people who work in court services. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HOUSTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

Construction on Houston County’s new Juvenile Courtroom and Court Services facility is complete, and both buildings are set to open soon.

Both will be housed in the basement of the Houston County Courthouse. Right now, the Court Services office is located on Foster Street. The Chief Juvenile Probation Officer says this location doesn’t provide the confidentiality the new space will. 

“We have big windows out there and people can be nosy,” said Jeff Ozbun. “Here, it’s much more confidential and that’s the number one goal of the juvenile court services.”

Juvenile Court proceedings in Alabama are supposed to be confidential, but in Houston County they typically happen on the 3rd floor of the courthouse, and there’s no confidential waiting area. 

“With all the other things that go on in the courthouse – it’s a very busy courthouse – it’s just not a good place for the confidential factor,” said Lori Ingram, Houston County District Judge.

In addition to providing more confidentiality for the juveniles, it will also add more security for people who work in court services. 

“In the courthouse we have the deputies and the metal detectors. There we have no security. Anyone could walk up off the street and come in,” said Ozbun.

Ozbun says Court Services averages 50 to 60 petitions a month and around 1,200 move through the court system a year, so the new facility also provides more functional space to operate.

The official move is set for June 5 and they expect to be fully operational by June 6.

During the move, the Juvenile Services phone line will still be available in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Top North Korean official, Pompeo meet to discuss summit

    Top North Korean official, Pompeo meet to discuss summit

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:45:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:27:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

    More >>

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

    More >>

  • Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:45:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:19:57 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

  • 2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening

    2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:48:38 GMT
    According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the victims were shot on Marie Foster Dr. at Keller Alley. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the victims were shot on Marie Foster Dr. at Keller Alley. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly