The race for AL governor: Education

The 2018 election year is one that will have a large impact on state politics.More >>
The 2018 election year is one that will have a large impact on state politics.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey aired a campaign ad Tuesday praising a law she signed that prohibits taking down Confederate monuments.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey aired a campaign ad Tuesday praising a law she signed that prohibits taking down Confederate monuments.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order prohibiting administration members from having their salaries paid by outside entities and sources.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order prohibiting administration members from having their salaries paid by outside entities and sources.More >>
Alabama's Kay Ivey continues to be one of the nation's most popular governors, according to new rankings released Thursday by Morning Consult.More >>
Alabama's Kay Ivey continues to be one of the nation's most popular governors, according to new rankings released Thursday by Morning Consult.More >>
Despite stating a week ago that she has no problem with "loaned" executives, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Wednesday that now bans the practice in Alabama's executive branch agencies.More >>
Despite stating a week ago that she has no problem with "loaned" executives, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Wednesday that now bans the practice in Alabama's executive branch agencies.More >>
On April 10, 2017, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley stepped down. The move thrust Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey into her current role as the state's 54th chief executive and just the second woman to hold the spot.More >>
On April 10, 2017, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley stepped down. The move thrust Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey into her current role as the state's 54th chief executive and just the second woman to hold the spot.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed HB 317 into the law and has defended it ever since.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed HB 317 into the law and has defended it ever since.More >>
A proposal to change the duties of the state's lieutenant governor has faltered in the Alabama Legislature amid criticism from some lawmakers.More >>
A proposal to change the duties of the state's lieutenant governor has faltered in the Alabama Legislature amid criticism from some lawmakers.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor's office for the first time.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor's office for the first time.More >>
The legislative session may be over but some Alabama lawmakers are already looking ahead to 2019.More >>
The legislative session may be over but some Alabama lawmakers are already looking ahead to 2019.More >>