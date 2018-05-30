Police search for man wanted on sexual abuse of a minor charge

The Tuskegee Police Department is looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse of a minor.

Tuskegee PD has issued a warrant for Cornelius Donte Bowen for the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree. Police believe he is somewhere in the Brownville area, but he is from the Tuskegee/Macon County area.

[CRIMESTOPPERS: Submit tips online here]

Anyone with information about Bowen's whereabouts should immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.

