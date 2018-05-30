2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening. 

According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, the victims were shot on Marie Foster Dr. at Keller Alley. A woman was airlifted to Birmingham, and a man was taken to Vaughn Regional in Selma. 

The woman was shot in the head, and her injuries are life threatening. The man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. 

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. 

