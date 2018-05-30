2 shot in Selma Wednesday evening

Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.More >>
US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.More >>
Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.More >>
Two were injured in a shooting in Selma Wednesday evening.More >>
Four Republican candidates vying for a position on the ballot for the office of Attorney General, a race packed with special interest money.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.More >>
