Bailey reunites with Tallulah, heads to FL for training

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It was an exciting week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA TV puppy Bailey. On Wednesday, Bailey and her sister Tallulah were reunited. They were so excited to see each other.
Bailey and Tallulah appeared on WSFA's First at Four news segment for the viewers to see the sister puppies and to discuss their transition to the next step in training. Bailey was able to meet the evening news staff that she has not met before. She made many more friends who were all sad to see her leave.
After saying her goodbye's Bailey was off with Tallulah to spend the night at the Service Dogs Alabama Guice Slawson Training Complex in Hope Hull. The two sister puppies were leaving for the prison in Tallahassee, Florida early Thursday morning.
Anne Crawley, Puppy Raiser for Service Dogs Alabama, said, "It was so hard to say goodbye to Bailey. She has been the best dog and I have grown to love her so much. I know she has great things ahead of her and it has truly been an honor to have played a part in her journey to become someone's lifesaving service dog".
Be sure to check back soon for updates on how Bailey is progressing with her training.
