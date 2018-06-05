Armed Montgomery pizza store robber sought by police

While robbing the store, another customer came in. That prompted the robbery to hide his gun, but the robbery continued. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Four separate shots of the suspect who committed an armed robbery of a Montgomery pizza store on May. 26. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The pizza was hot and ready and so was the armed suspect when he walked into a restaurant in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.

Now, investigators with the Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying the unknown man who robbed the store while another customer stood nearby not realizing what was going on.

The male ordered food to go just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 26. He then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register. When another customer walked in, the suspect hid the gun but continued the robbery.

[CRIMESTOPPERS: Submit tips online]

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or online. You can remain anonymous. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

