Guest Editorial: Boys & Girls Ranches of Alabama

Roman Rauccio

Established in 1966, the first Boys Ranch in Selma was created by the local sheriffs and concerned community leaders to provide boys in at-risk home situations a safe haven. After the first boys raised there became young men, the ranch system grew to meet the unfortunate need of Alabama’s children.

The first Girls Ranch opened in Tallapoosa County in 1972 and is located in Camp Hill. We now have four ranches state-wide - two for boys and two for girls. In the last six decades, we have raised over 6,000 of Alabama’s abandoned, abused and underprivileged boys and girls. Since inception, our mission of providing loving, Christian homes and surrogate families has remained the same.

Our motto, “It’s easier to build boys and girls than to repair men and women”.

[MORE: Information about the Boys & Girls Ranches of Alabama]

The Boys & Girls Ranches of Alabama are real, working ranches. The children learn the value of work ethic by caring for the horses, cattle, and gardens where we teach them about growing vegetables and other produce. We have devotionals every morning and raise the American Flag during our morning allegiance and pledge. They all attend public school and go to church in their local communities each Sunday.

The Ranches are completely non-profit and we need new donors. For more information, and to see the children and ranches firsthand, please contact our Administrative Office at 334.213.2071 or visit our website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.